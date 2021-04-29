GatorsTerritory - Kyle Pitts is Dan Mullen's 13th first round pick

The Kyle Pitts selection at fourth overall by the Atlanta Falcons makes it a baker's dozen first-round draft picks for Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen.

Mullen has coached 13 first-round picks, with Pitts being the seventh as a head coach. Pitts also makes it two years in a row

Five of his Mississippi State players also went in the opening round, including last year’s trio of Jeffery Simmons, Montez Sweat and Jonathan Abram. Mullen produced Fletcher Cox (2012) and Derek Sherrod (2011) at MSU as well.

Six more players he coached as an offensive coordinator have been first-round picks, including Florida stars Percy Harvin (2009), Tim Tebow (2010), Maurkice Pouncey (2010), and Mike Pouncey (2010).

Mullen also coached a pair of No. 1 overall picks in quarterbacks Alex Smith (2005) and Cam Newton (2011), who played under him for two years at UF before transferring to Auburn.

While Tim Brewster was only at Florida for a season, Pitts is the only first-rounder that the tight ends coach has helped produce. During his career, Brewster has produced 11 NFL tight ends. He saw five tight ends sign NFL contracts during his first stint at UNC, including Alge Crumpler and Freddie Jones — who were both second-round picks — and two each at Texas, Florida St. and Texas A&M. He also discovered and developed one of the league’s all-time greats in Antonio Gates, who played basketball at Kent St. prior to transitioning to a career in football, while Brewster was the tight ends coach for the San Diego Chargers.

Pitts joins two former Florida Gators on the Falcons' roster in Dante Fowler Jr. and Jonathan Bullard.

