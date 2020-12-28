GatorsTerritory - Kyle Pitts named a First Team All-American

Kyle Pitts named a First Team All-American
Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts is an Associated Press First Team All-American.
Pitts is the first Florida Gator to be named a first-team All-American since Vernon Hargreaves earned the honor in 2015.
Pitts, a finalist for both the Mackey and Biletnikoff Awards, was one of the best players, regardless of position, in the country in 2020. Pitts finished the 2020 season with 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns, despite playing in only eight games.
Pitt’s 12 touchdown catches are the second-most by a tight end in SEC history. His 770 yards this year tie Kirk Kirkpatrick (1990) for second on Florida's single-season record list for receiving yards by a tight end. The junior is the first tight end in Gators history and the eighth FBS tight end in the last five years (including 2020) with three games of 100-plus receiving yards in the same season.
Being named a first-team All-American by the AP also earns Pitts an All-American brick at Florida. The bricks commemorate every All-American that Florida has had and reside in front of the James W. "Bill" Heavener Complex at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Florida had two more selections to the AP All-American team. Quarterback Kyle Pitts and all-purpose athlete Kadarius Toney were named to the AP Second-Team.
