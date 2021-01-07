GatorsTerritory - Kyle Pitts named a unanimous First Team All-American

Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts is a unanimous All-American after being named to the Walter Camp First Team All-American list, making it his fifth First Team nomination. Pitts joins Brandon Spikes (2008), Joe Haden (2009), and Vernon Hargreaves III (2015) as Florida's only unanimous All-Americans.

Florida includes all First Team All-Americans recognized by the Associated Press (AP), American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Football Writers Association (FWAA), Sporting News, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Pitts is also only the second tight end to be named a First Team All-American, joining Aaron Hernandez, in school history.

Pitts played in just eight games this season but finished the year with 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 12 touchdowns were tied for third-best in the country, regardless of position, and 770 yards led all tight ends. His 12 touchdowns are second-most all-time for a tight end in SEC history.

Pitts leaves the University of Florida as the all-time record holder for receiving yards among tight ends. He was a unanimous All-American, being named to the five teams that Florida looks at when honoring All-Americans with a commemorative brick outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Pitt

Pitts was named a Finalist for both the John Markey Award and the Biletnikoff Award, the first tight end in college football history to be named a finalist for both awards.