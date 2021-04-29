GatorsTerritory - Kyle Pitts picked No. 4 in 2021 NFL Draft

No tight end has ever been taken as high as Kyle Pitts was but Pitts' ability transcends a positional label. He's a unicorn, as his tight end coach Tim Brewster would say.

The Atlanta Falcons recognized that Pitts is a generational talent, didn't get caught it in positional tags, or even roster needs, and made history, selecting Pitts fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I've been waiting on that call my whole life," Pitts said on ESPN.

Pitts announced his presence in the Gators' first game. Pitts hauled in eight passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns against the Ole Miss Rebels. He tallied eight touchdowns through the first four and a half games before a hit — that was ruled a targeting penalty — broke his nose and forced him to miss two games. Still, Pitts finished the season with 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 scores. He was considered the best player in the draft not named Trevor Lawrence and was the first non-quarterback taken in the draft.

"He's the ultimate matchup nightmare,'' ESPN draft analyst Louis Riddick said Thursday night on the draft telecast. "In a league predicated on winning matchups, he's the prototype. As a former defensive back, I would be scared to death to cover this guy."