GatorsTerritory - Kyle Pitts wanted one more game in Orange and Blue

Two weeks before the SEC Championship game Dan Mullen sat in a room with his record-breaking tight end and they started talking about the future.

Kyle Pitts was in the middle of putting together one of the best seasons a tight end has ever had in college football history but he and his head coach were having a discussion about whether Pitts would play again that season.

Florida had just won the SEC East but Pitts had gotten dinged up in the win over Tennessee. Now, the head coach was having a real, honest, conversation with his Mackey Award front-runner.

"We discussed where he was at, his future and we talked about the opportunity to go play in the SEC championship game,” Mullen said on Sunday night. “And he worked his tail off to get healthy, to get cleared to go play in that game.”

Pitts warmed up before Florida’s game against LSU but was ultimately held out against the Tigers. The coaching staff knew two things. First, Kyle Pitts was a competitor and if his team was playing a game, he would want to be with them on the field and playing. Second, Kyle Pitts has the chance to be a top-ten pick this season and, sometimes, you need to have a tough decision with someone. Pitts expressed his desire to play in the SEC Championship Game and, despite his injury, continued to work towards making that a reality.

Pitts played and did what he’s been doing all season. Seven catches, 129 yards, and another highlight-reel touchdown catch, his 12th of the season.

“I give him a lot of credit for working his tail off to try to get healthy enough to play last night's game,” Mullen said Sunday. “Had a huge game.”

The picture tells the story. A 34-year veteran in the coaching game with his hand wrapped around a player’s head, trying to console him. Pitts, still in his uniform in the Atlanta Falcon’s locker room knows that this will be the last time he wears that uniform. Twelve hours later he’ll announce that he’s foregoing the rest of his junior year for the NFL.

He knows this is the last time he’ll compete as a Florida Gator and it hurts.