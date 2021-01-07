GatorsTerritory - Kyle Pitts wins John Mackey Award

Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts joined an exclusive list, winning the 2020 John Mackey Award.

Pitts is the second Florida Gator to win the award given annually to the best tight in the country, joining Aaron Hernandez in 2009. Pitts was a finalist along with Texas A&M and Iowa State tight ends Jalen Wydermyer and Charlie Kolar.

"He's shown he's the best tight end in college football,'' Dan Mullen said during the season. "He's a dynamic playmaker all over the field. He's a guy that obviously, I think, has worked his tail off to put himself in the position he's in. His drive shows out there on the field."

Pitts played in just eight games this season but finished the year with 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 12 touchdowns were tied for third-best in the country, regardless of position, and 770 yards led all tight ends. His 12 touchdowns are second-most all-time for a tight end in SEC history.

Pitts was also named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award. He was the first tight end to be named a finalist for both awards.

"I would say the Biletnikoff really surprised me because I always knew it as a wide receiver award and when I did see that I was a semifinalist, I was like, 'Oh, OK. Kind of interesting,'" Pitts said in early December. "Just knowing I’m in the group amongst the great pass-catchers and some of the top guys in the whole nation is a great feeling.”

Pitts was a finalist among Alabama receiver, and Heisman winner DeVonta Smith and Elijah Moore of Ole Miss. Smith ultimately took home the award after his record-breaking season.