GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Kyle Trask has not started a football game since his freshman high school season, and now the redshirt junior is set to take over the reigns of a Top ten team on Saturday.

“I kinda just trusted my gut, this whole process," Trask said about being patient. "I did what I felt was the best for me, and I felt like all I did was want an opportunity to really show what I could really do.”

It really is a Hollywoodesque story if you think about it. I mean NBC did write the old Matt Saracen taking over after Jordan Street goes down with an injury.

"I did actually have a tire hanging up in my back yard," said Trask, referencing some of the scenes of Saracen tossing the ball through a tire on the show, "Friday Night Lights."

Yup, Trask's life has changed.

After stepping in to lead the Gators to a win at Kentucky, the quarterback was seen posing and smiling with fans, as he walked out of the stadium.

He was no longer in the shadows.

"I don't know the exact number. I felt like it was over 100," Trask said about how may texts he received after the game. "It was a lot of people. I was getting a lot of love, but at the end of the day I have to stay focused on Tennessee."

"Two most popular guys on the team are Kyle Trask and EmoryJones, probably," Dan Mullen said on Monday. "And now it's a little different when everyone looks at them."

Trask already received a taste of his new life on Monday, when he stepped up at that podium for the weekly press conference. He appeared to be embracing his new role rather than allow the moment to get too big for him.

"I think one of the things that gets overlooked is the maturity he brought to his preparation," explained Mullen. "To be an older guy. It’s one thing to be Emory, still a young guy, still growing and developing, waiting to be kind of the future of the program to Kyle, who has been here, been around and has gotten the opportunities he would want. He just kept taking care of business, being prepared, waiting for his moment. ‘Gimme an opportunity. I’ll be ready.’"

In this day and age of College Football, it's rare to see a quarterback stick it out with a program as the backup when you have a pretty set starter.

Trask has already graduated and is working on attaining his masters in Sports Management. He could have theoretically transferred to another program and play right away.

He didn't.

"He’s like, 'Coach, no, I’m all in, I want to be here, I want to go win the starting job,'" said Mullen about his meeting with Trask in January.

"I think the whole portal thing in the past year or two has been a big thing," Trask said. "But this is one of the best schools in the country, so I figured why leave when I have a Top 10 education, friends I love dearly, a football team that’s very supportive of me? Really I was just preparing every day as if I was the starter, as I should be. I took advantage of the opportunity I’m given."

Honestly, Trask's teammates never doubted the quarterback's loyalty.

"He loves the university, he loves being here,"said wide receiver Josh Hammond. "You'd never get a sense from Kyle that he didn't want to be here. He loves his teammates. He loves this program. He's been all in since Day 1, so I think that's just been the biggest thing for us, knowing that he loves where he's at.

"I never got that feeling that Kyle was ever going to leave just how he bought into it. Even with Feleipe being the starter, he still bought into it, still tried to help Feleipe as much as he can because Kyle is a guy that just wants to try to help his team win and be a part of something special."

"He is a poised guy. He has always been a ball player since he has been here," said linebacker David Reese. "Guy that loves Florida, loves the team. He is a people’s person that you can relate to and you know you can depend on him. When he came in, we had no doubt that he would take care of us. We already know his ability.

Just like with Saracen, everything has changed for Trask. The Florida quarterback's eyes are wide open.

"At the end of the day, you’ve got to keep it all in perspective," Trask said. "You can’t get outside of your element. Like I said, my focus is 100% on Tennessee right now, so I’ll do my best to stay focused on that."



