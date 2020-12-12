GatorsTerritory - Kyle Trask breaks Florida Gators single season touchdown record

Kyle Trask breaks Florida Gators single season touchdown record
No quarterback in Florida Gators history has thrown more touchdown passes in a single season than Kyle Trask.
With his touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney in the third quarter, Kyle Trask became the most prolific passer in a single season in school history, with his 40th passing score of the year.
It’s been a long journey for Trask, who almost had earned his undergraduate degree before starting a football game with the Gators.
Trask passed National Champion and Heisman winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel, who threw 38 touchdown passes during the 1996 season.
Trask came into the LSU game needing 653 yards to pass Rex Grossman’s school record of 3,896 (2001). He will almost certainly surpass that mark before the season is finished.
Tracking Trask:
With 31 touchdowns in the first seven games, Trask broke the SEC record for touchdown passes in league games, eclipsing the record jointly held by Danny Wuerffel (28 in 1995) and LSU’s Joe Burrow (28 in 2019).
Trask threw four-plus touchdown passes each of the first six games this year, making him the first player in SEC history and fourth FBS quarterback since 1996 to throw at least four touchdown passes in six straight games (Colt Brennan, Hawaii - nine games in 2006; Graham Harrell, Texas Tech - six games in 2007; Logan Woodside, Toledo, six games in 2016).
Trask’s seven (2020) and four (2019) games of 300 passing yards each of the last two years make him the fourth quarterback in Gators history with multiple seasons of four 300-yard passing games, joining Grossman (2001, 2002), Wuerffel (1995, 1996), and Shane Matthews (1990, 1991, 1992).
Congrats @ktrask9 – you weren’t born when I threw 39 TDs in 1996, but you are the man now. And you have made #GatorNation very proud of you! Now go #BeatLSU win the @SEC & @HeismanTrophy! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/4Wcd3GsDGy— Danny Wuerffel (@DannyWuerffel) December 13, 2020