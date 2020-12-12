GatorsTerritory - Kyle Trask breaks Florida Gators single season touchdown record

No quarterback in Florida Gators history has thrown more touchdown passes in a single season than Kyle Trask.

With his touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney in the third quarter, Kyle Trask became the most prolific passer in a single season in school history, with his 40th passing score of the year.

It’s been a long journey for Trask, who almost had earned his undergraduate degree before starting a football game with the Gators.

Trask passed National Champion and Heisman winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel, who threw 38 touchdown passes during the 1996 season.

Trask came into the LSU game needing 653 yards to pass Rex Grossman’s school record of 3,896 (2001). He will almost certainly surpass that mark before the season is finished.



