GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Kyle Trask was just a few passes short of perfect game in Florida's 38-0 win over Towson on Saturday.

The Gators quarterback broke a school record by throwing 18 consecutive completions, dating back to last weekend's win over Tennessee, in the win. Chris Leak held the previous record at 17.

“It's pretty cool," said Trask after the game. "I didn't know about it until Coach's wife [Megan Mullen] told me about it. It's pretty cool to be a part of history like that when you think about all the great quarterbacks who have played here."

"I'm not even surprised Kyle broke that record," said running back Dameon Pierce. "Kyle is a very poised quarterback, he goes through all of his reads, he tries to throw a perfect ball every time and that's the type of guy he is. Congratulations to Kyle."

The redshirt junior finished 18-of-20, passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns in his only second start of his career.

Trask's performances are not a surprise to those who have been around the signal caller the last few years.

"What you guys don’t see is that we’ve seen it everyday in practice," said center Nick Buchanan. "He’s a guy that comes out there, puts his head down and works. We see it, so I’m not surprised that he’s coming out here and setting records because he’s just doing what he’s supposed to do. He’s supposed to come out here and run the offense and make throws, and that’s what he’s coming out to do."

“Trask comes out to practice every day, he’s probably the first out to practice every day and he’s a hard worker," said wide receiver Trevon Grimes. "I kid you not, if there’s a bad ball thrown, he’ll restart the whole play and he’ll rerun it again. So that shows when it comes out to the field, he’s a smart person so he makes his reads and that shows when he comes out to the field."

Trask nearly had a perfect game. His first completion came in the third quarter when, according to Mullen, there was a missed assignment, and Trask had to throw the ball way. He also overthrow a wide open Van Jefferson.

"He would have gone 20-for-20," said Gators head coach Dan Mullen. "But I thought he managed the game pretty well. They were playing off us a little bit and I think he did a good job of taking things. I think he could have pushed the ball down the field a little bit more at times, but we didn't. But you know what, we still executed and that's fine. I thought he played well."

"I felt a little more comfortable," said Trask. "I feel confident in my ability. It's like last week. We're still preparing the same and treating everybody the same way.

"I think every game your confidence is building through the week of practice and about how hard you go through the week.”

Thats good news.

Trask needs to feel more comfortable because starting this week Florida's schedule is not easy.

“It's going to be a big time environment so we have to do our best just to stay focused, stay our course and keep getting better every week.We have to prepare well," said Trask.

“It's going to be exciting. The whole nations going to be watching. This is why you come to Florida to play in bit time games like this.”