GatorsTerritory - Kyle Trask declares for the 2021 NFL Draft

University of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

In a heartfelt video, Trask described his journey at Florida.

"I grew up 20-minutes south of Houston and I never imagined I'd come to a school like Florida," Trask began the video saying. "I'm so appreciative to have Gator Nation behind me. Y'all have been here through the highs and lows ever since I got here in 2016."

Trask then made the announcement that he would enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I've had dreams of playing in the NFL ever since I was a kid," Trask said. "So just. to have this opportunity to play at the next level is crazy."

The redshirt senior could have returned to school given the free year for all student-athletes in 2020 — he also had two medical redshirts available to him — but is making a decision for his future.

Trask finished one of the best seasons a quarterback has ever had in Flordia history. He owns the records for touchdown passes, passing yards, and yards per game in a single season at Florida. He led the nation in all three of those categories as well.

"I'll always be a Gator. I'll always bleed orange and blue. Growing up over 1,000 miles away, coming to a school like the University of Florida, and just to have y'all embrace me the way y'all did means everything. For that, I'll always bleed Orange and Blue."