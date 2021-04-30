 GatorsTerritory - Kyle Trask drafted by Tampa Bay 64th overall
Kyle Trask drafted by Tampa Bay 64th overall

From high school and college backup to a Heisman finalist and now NFL quarterback, Kyle Trask's story continues to amaze.

Trask was selected No. 64 overall in the second round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trask is the first Florida Gators quarterback to be selected in the NFL Draft since the Denver Broncos took Tim Tebow in 2010.

2020 was a banner year for Trask. His first year as the full-time starter, Trask became the first FBS quarterback in 15 years to post three or more TD passes in nine consecutive games. He set single season school records for passing yards (4,283) and touchdowns (43). Trask led the FBS in total touchdowns (46) and touchdown passes while ranking second in passing yards.

Trask began his senior campaign with a jaw-dropping performance during Florida’s season opener at Ole Miss where he completed 30 throws on 42 attempts for 416 passing yards and six touchdowns. Trask became the sixth Gator in school history, and the first since Chris Leak (Nov. 13, 2004 against South Carolina), to throw six touchdown passes in a game. Those six touchdown passes tied Joe Burrow's record for most touchdown passes in a SEC opener, and helped him become the 10th player in SEC history to throw six touchdowns against a conference opponent.

He helped Florida get over the hump against Georgia, throwing for 474 yards, a new record against the Bulldogs and the second-most passing yards is a single game in school history. He completed 30-of-43 passes and four touchdowns, joining Danny Wuerffel and Shane Matthews as the only Gators in history to throw for four touchdown passes against Georgia. His 474 yards against the Bulldogs made Trask the third Gators quarterback in program history to log multiple 400-yard games in a career, the second with four 300-yard passing games against an SEC opponent and the fourth with three consecutive 300-yard passing games against conference opponents

Trask goes to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, Buccaneers where he will have an opportunity to sit behind the most successful quarterback in NFL history, Tom Brady.


