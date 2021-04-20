GatorsTerritory - Kyle Trask featured on ESPN's 'QB21'

No player in Florida history may embody that sentiment of team and unselfishness more than Kyle Trask.

"At MHS, we do not translate that meaning literally," the school's website reads. "We do however want to die to our own selfish desires and play for the team, the school, and our community. We want to play unselfish!"

The words are attributed to "Crazy Horse" the leader of the Lakota Tribe that defeated General Custard in the battle that has come to be known as Custard's last stand. The words, in the sense that the Indians used them meant "It's a great way to die" in the sense they were fighting for a purpose, for their people, their land, and their way of life. The high school adopted the slogan in a less literal sense.

There's a saying at Manvel High School, more of a mantra or a battle cry if you ask anyone from Manvel, Texas. "Hoka Hey!"

Speaking with Kirk Herbstreit, Trask was asked about his high school days and why he didn't transfer away from Manvel when it became clear that he wouldn't be the starter there.

"Whenever the topic came up, my mom would always say we're not going to transfer to a different school just for football," Trask recalled on the show. "Just things like that, growing up, teaching me the work ethic and the dedication it takes to be successful really helped me out."

Trask stuck it out at Manvel and earned a scholarship at Florida, thanks to Randy Shannon, who discovered him, and Doug Nussmeier, who offered him.

Trask was only a couple of semesters away from earning his undergraduate degree from UF before he had the opportunity to start his first college football game, and even then it was due to an injury to the then-starting quarterback Feleipe Franks. Trask enrolled in 2016 with Franks and both were expected to redshirt that season. Herbstreit asked what those first few years were like for Trask.

"Those first few years were a rollercoaster ride for me," Trask said. "I was battling a couple of injuries early on. It was pretty stressful, to be honest."

Trask eventually got the opportunity after Franks went down with a season-ending injury. To Trask's credit, he was ready. The Gators went 8-2 with him as the starting quarterback in 2019 and he returned for his redshirt senior season with a wealth of experience and the knowledge that it was his team.

"It's one thing to get here but it was my goal to stay here," Trask told Herbstreit. "That's when I really put the foot on the gas pedal as far a preparation goes. I wanted to take that next step."

He did just that setting the school record for passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (4,283) in a single season.

Trask's story is the stuff you read about or watch in a movie theatre but the interview on ESPN really took a turn for Trask when Peyton Manning joined the call. Through the power of editing, Manning joined just after Trask was asked which quarterbacks he idolized or looked up to when he was growing up. Like many his age, Manning was an obvious choice.

Trask had an opportunity to ask Manning a question, choosing to ask about the speed of the game and how Manning transitioned to that. After Manning offered up that he still holds the record for most interceptions thrown by a rookie quarterback (28) — and jokingly told Trask he would appreciate if Trask or someone else could break the record to "get it off my resume" — he broke down what he learned as a rookie.

Herbstreit credited Trask for his dedication, persistency, and preparedness while at Florida, while both Herbstreit and Manning told Trask he would need that same kind of work ethic at the next level.

"I feel like no one prepares as hard as me," Trask said when Herbstreit asked what separates himself. "I'm fully dedicated in whatever I do. On the field, I feel like my ball placement and accuracy is what sets me apart. Even if it's a 50-50 ball I'm able to make it an 80-20 ball in our favor just by my placement and allowing my guys to go make a play on the ball."



What once seemed like a fantasy, Trask getting ready for the NFL with a chance to be an NFL quarterback now looks more like prophecy.



