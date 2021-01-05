GatorsTerritory - Kyle Trask finishes fourth in Heisman voting

Kyle Trask finished fourth in Heisman voting behind Heisman winner, Alabama receiver Devonta Smith, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

Trask was just the sixth Heisman Finalist in University of Florida history.

“It’s such an honor,” Trask said after becoming and finalist. “Just to have been in the conversation this whole season has been an honor.”

Trask has an unbelievable season for the Gators in 2020. The redshirt senior from Manvel, Texas shattered the single-season records for passing yards (4,283), passing touchdowns (43), completions (301), and passing yards-per-game (356.9). That also ranks third in SEC history, only trailing LSU’s Joe Burrow (378.1 in 2019) and Kentucky’s Tim Couch (388.6 in 1998).

Trask leads the nation in completions, yards, passing touchdowns, and is second in yards-per-game.

Dan Mullen made a strong, albeit, late case after the December 21 voting deadline for his quarterback.

“Hard to say anybody’s meant more to their team than Kyle Trask has to our team this year,” Mullen said. “So I don’t know. I don’t know what criteria people are looking for. If the Heisman Trophy is looking for somebody that is the best player that means the most to their team, most outstanding player in college football. ... But I don’t know; I don’t have a vote for any of those awards.”

Trask hoped to become the fourth Florida quarterback to win the award, joining Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel, and Tim Tebow. Instead, he joins Rex Grossman, Emmitt Smith as Gators who were named finalists but didn't win the award.