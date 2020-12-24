GatorsTerritory - Kyle Trask named a Heisman Trophy Finalist

Trask is the fifth Heisman Trophy finalist in Florida history. Steve Spurrier was the first finalist and winner in 1966. Danny Wuerffel (1996) and Tim Tebow (2007) round out Florida’s three finalists. Running back Emmitt Smith was named a Heisman Finalist in

All of the Heisman finalists will appear remotely from either their home or their school.

Chris Fowler will host the one-hour Heisman Trophy ceremony on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. ET, originating from ESPN's studios in Bristol, Connecticut. Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor will join Fowler, while ESPN analysts and former Heisman Trophy winners Desmond Howard (1991) and Tim Tebow (2007) will contribute remotely.

Trask is at the tail end of a record-breaking season in Gainesville. The redshirt senior from Manvel, Texas already owns the school record for most passing touchdowns (43) and passing yards (4,125). Trask leads the nation in passing touchdowns, total touchdowns (46), and passing yards per game (375), and yards.

He also ranks fifth nationally in pass efficiency (186.65) and is tied for third on the FBS single-season record list. Trask threw four-plus touchdown passes each of the first six games in 2020, making him the first player in SEC history and fourth FBS quarterback since 1996 to throw at least four touchdown passes in six-straight games. Trask became the first player in SEC history and only FBS quarterback in the last 15 seasons to throw at least three touchdowns in nine consecutive games. He has the fifth 4,000-yard passing season in SEC history and is third on the SEC single-season record. Trask is the only FBS player with five 400-yard passing games in a season, and the only SEC player since at least 1996 with five such games in a season. With 31 touchdowns in the first seven games, Trask broke the SEC record for touchdown passes in league games, eclipsing the record, jointly-held, by Danny Wuerffel (1995) and LSU’s Joe Burrow (2018-19).

This season Trask has completed 285-of-409 (69.7) pass attempts, for 4,125 yards, 43 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added three rushing touchdowns.

Trask was named second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and by SEC coaches behind Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

His offensive coordinator, Brian Johnson, was asked about Trask not being named first-team all-conference and potentially not being named a Heisman finalist.

“I would tell them that I have some oceanfront property in Idaho to sell. I mean, what Kyle has done this season is absolutely remarkable, the amount of information that we put on him and his ability to play at a really consistent level throughout the course of a season has been exceptional," Johnson said. "I can’t say enough about just how proud I am of him as a player, but even more so as a person. He’s just a great example for not only for the quarterback room in general but just our program and how he has worked for his opportunity and made the most of it when he got it.