GatorsTerritory - Kyle Trask named finalist, semi-finalist for more postseason awards

Kyle Trask’s dream season continues to garner recognition.

Thursday Trask was named a finalist for both the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Manning Award.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the season’s top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on and off the field - the award values character, citizenship, integrity, and those who honor the game.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning. It is the only college football quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting; therefore, it is presented annually following the completion of the bowl season.

Last Saturday Trask set the single-season touchdown record at Florida with his 40th touchdown pass of the season. He’s only 180 passing yards shy of breaking Rex Grossman’s record for passing yards in a single season as well. Trask is responsible for 42 touchdowns this season, which ranks tied for second on the school’s single-season record list. Tim Tebow’s 55 (32 passing, 23 rushing) in 2007 is the school record.

Trask was also named a semi-finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Which, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who was born in Texas or graduated from a Texas high school, who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.