GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kyle Trask is in his fourth year in Gainesville, but has only appeared in a couple of games. When Dan Mullen arrived last season and said there was a competition between he and Feleipe Franks Trask had another chance to make his mark at Florida.

However, Franks ended up winning out and Trask was left waiting in the wings. But after losing to Georgia and a poor start against Missouri, Mullen made a change and inserted Trask.

The Gators ended up losing the game, but that week leading up to the South Carolina game was seen as a reopening of the competition at quarterback. Trask had another chance to take over the starting job and see his first start as a Gator.

Unfortunately, he never really had the chance. Trask suffered a broken foot while running a trick play that Wednesday in practice and his season was done. It was devastating for the 6-foot-5, 234-pound quarterback, but he didn’t let it kill his drive.

“It was very disappointing,” Trask said. “But at the same time, I know everything happens for a reason. So I just put it in the hands of the training staff to get me right and they did a great job.”

It's certainly not the first time Trask has suffered a season ending injury, but the what if is still there though from last season. What could have happened if the injury didn’t happen? Would the season look any different?

“I mean, I think about it a little bit,” Trask admitted. “I know were both competing to play that week. Stuff happens and it is what is.”

It seems Trask has had to battle back from injury at every major point in his career, but he hasn't let that kill his work ethic or motivation.

Now heading into spring ball under Mullen in year two Trask had to recover quickly in order to be ready in time and ready to go by the time spring practice started. He was, and he never worried he wouldn’t be.

“Not really,” Trask said. “I know we have a great staff and we have plenty of time to get me ready.”

Although Franks is the perceived starter, and nothing we have seen so far has told us anything different, Mullen says every position, including quarterback, is a competition, and Trask is doing everything he can to give himself the best chance at earning that first start.

“Me and him are great friends, we’re great competitors,” Trask said of Franks. “They say every job is open right now, but at the end of the day I’m just focusing on what I can do to help the team and I’m working to the best of my ability.”

Through all of his misfortune Trask remains head strong and with a good attitude. He has yet to allow his injuries get the best of him, and deter his drive to make an impact. He has developed solidly under Mullen, and is looking to continue that in the second year in the system.

“Coach has told us, even like I said, last spring we were just learning, we couldn’t really get into, I don’t want to say fancy parts of the plays,” Trask said of how much of the playbook they have gotten into.

“We were very basic, just learning, last year. Now we (have) the basics of it. Now we can actually take the next steps and catch the defense off guard in certain things.”