GatorsTerritory - Kyle Trask presented with incredible opportunity in Tampa

Kyle Trask's phone lights up with an unfamiliar number. On the other end is Tom Brady, talk about surreal.

Being the 64th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was a cool experience but there couldn't have been a better spot for Trask to be picked. Trask will get to ease into the NFL while being afforded an opportunity to watch and learn from the greatest quarterback the NFL has ever seen in Tom Brady.

"He couldn't be in a better situation," Dan Mullen told the Tampa Bay Times at the Dick Vitale Gala last Friday. "I think you're looking at a guy who has done it all, you know, and the one thing you learn from is how guys prepare," Mullen expressed, alluding to Brady. "I think that's such an important thing. [Trask] gets to walk in a room and see a guy that's the best of all time doing it."

Historically Brady hasn't been keen on being that kind of nurturing teammate to other quarterbacks. Brady was a sixth-round selection, No. 199 overall. He got his chance to play when Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury during a game. Brady took that opportunity and ran with it. So if any quarterback knows how fragile being one of the 32 people in the world who gets to call themselves a starting NFL quarterback can be it's Brady.

Now 43 years old, Brady has a different outlook. He was involved in the Buccaneers' draft plans and in on the decision to use their second-round pick on a quarterback, someone who could potentially replace Brady when the Hall of Famer decides to hang up his cleats.

"He checked in with me a couple of days after the draft," Trask told NFL Network. "He was just checking n on when I was going to get into town to see when we could get together and do some throwing, things like that.

"That meant a lot to me."

Brady has been in the NFL almost as long as Trask has been alive. He's proven himself to be one of the fiercest competitors but there's even more Trask can learn from ready off the field.

What does Brady do the Monday after a game? What is he doing on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to prepare for the next game? How is he conditioning and protecting his 43-year old body, something a 23-year old like Trask may not be considered, but clearly something that has given Brady longevity? Trask has a long history of being a backup. It's a thankless job where you put in the same work as a starter but don't get to reap the benefits during a game. The only difference now is Trask is the understudy to the winningest quarterback in NFL history.

"One thing I think everyone is going to learn about Kyle too, he's going to sit there and he's going to learn, he's going to work and he's going to be prepared for when his moment comes," Mullen said at the Dickie V Gala. "When they turn and say 'Hey, we need you,' he's going to be prepared for that moment."