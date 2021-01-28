GatorsTerritory - Kyle Trask wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Kyle Trask has won the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award given out annually to the "top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell's integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity." To be a finalist for the award one must have been born in the state of Texas, attended a Texas high school, or attended a Texas junior college or university.

Trask was a finalist with his former high school teammate, and Miami quarterback, D'Eriq King, UTSA running back Sincere McCormick, Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, and North Texas receiver Jaelon Darden.

Kyle Trask threw for 4,125 yards and 43 touchdowns this season as he leads one of the most explosive offenses in the country in No. 7 Florida. The Manvel, Texas native leads the FBS this season in total touchdowns (46), touchdown passes, passing yards and passing yards per game (375). His passer rating of 186.65 is No. 5 in the nation. Trask’s three touchdown passes against Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game made him the ninth player in FBS history to throw at least 43 touchdown passes through the first 11 games of a season. Of those nine, Trask is one of three to accomplish the feat with fewer than 50 attempts per game.

Trask was responsible for 46 touchdowns (43 passing, 3 rushing), which is second-best in the Florida record book to Tim Tebow’s 55 (32 passing, 23 rushing) from his 2007 Heisman-winning campaign. His 46 touchdowns are also tied with Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel (2013) for sixth on the SEC single-season record list.”