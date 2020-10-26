Florida senior defensive tackle Kyree Campbell has been given the green light to play and will make his season debut against Missouri, Gators Territory confirmed Monday.

The two-year starter missed the first three games for an undisclosed reason, but tweeted after Monday's practice "it feels good to be back."

Following the Texas A&M game, UF coach Dan Mullen said he expected Campbell "to be available next week." Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham discussed the impact of Campbell's absence earlier this month.

"Really, he was the core of our program in a sense, when you look at when we first came in," Grantham said. "At that time we were actually gonna redshirt him, but because of his passion, his energy, his toughness and kind of what he brought to that room, we felt like we needed to play him. Anytime you can get that kind of attitude upfront, I think it can kind of bleed into the group, in general, which can be contagious to the entire defense."

Campbell started all 13 games last season, finishing fifth on the team with 39 total tackles, including 4.0 tackles-for-loss and a sack. He made 11 starts in 2018, recording 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.