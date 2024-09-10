The Willis, Texas native takes home the honor after his breakout performance in his first career start.









GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway has been named as an Honorable Mention for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week, the award’s committee announced Tuesday.









Lagway, in his first career start, broke out against Samford in the Swamp, erupting for 456 yards passing with three passing touchdowns. Lagway’s 456 passing yards are the most in the FBS this season and rank ninth all-time at Florida (most since Emory Jones threw for 464 yards vs. Samford on Nov. 13, 2021). Lagway completed 18-of-25 passes (72.0%) highlighted by three touchdowns and a 264.8

rating.









The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.









In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: Played football and graduated from a Texas High School and/or playing at a four-year D1 Texas college.









Lagway was one of nine honorable mentions for week two.









