UF struck gold in Polk County during the 2019 cycle by signing the likes of Lloyd Summerall III and Keon Zipperer, and that success has carried over to the 2020 class as well.

However, with Gervon Dexter and Morven Joseph already in the fold, UF is in pursuit of several additional prospects in the county as well, including Kathleen's Kendall Dennis.

The 5-foot-11, 172-pound Dennis was presented with a Gators offer several months back, and then followed that up with a visit for Saturday's junior day as well.