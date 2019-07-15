HOOVER, AL -- Life of an athlete is interesting in the 21st century.

One day the fans love you, and the next day they hate you - thats according to Florida running back Lamical Perine.

At SEC Media Days, Perine was asked if he was surprised about how much fans care for the new Bryan Kornblau locker room and uniforms.

Perine didn't give an answer many were expecting, but it led to some Twitter responses, and perhaps a good chuckle from self-aware Florida fans.

“Man, fans. Florida probably has the most bipolar fans ever," Perine pronounced. "Honestly, when we’re winning games, everybody’s happy. But when we lose games, nobody is happy. Everybody gets bashed, from the coaches, to the equipment guys, to just the kickers.

"It can be anybody on the team getting bashed when we’re losing games."

Perine makes a good point. This is not just about Florida thing, this is a sports fan thing.

With social media gripping the nation and giving everyone a platform to express opinions, it's easy for fans to tweet "You suck!" in response to a failed 3rd down conversion.

So naturally, Twitter began responding to Perine's quote immediately. Former Florida offensive lineman Shannon Snell emphasized the message from Perine.

"This isn’t a good thing or something to be proud of," Snell wrote.

"Everyone remember this quote. Players, recruits, coaches and whoever else associated with the program sees some of the garbage posted on here. Nothing positive comes of it. Keep that in mind."

Keeping in mind that players are people too, it's best to keep in mind that they can - and do - read the comments that come from critics, some with and some without credentials.

Here are some other responses to Perine's comment, via Twitter.



