Langford, Sproat Tabbed Southeast All-Region

Outfielder Wyatt Langford collected a First Team ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region accolade while starting pitcher Brandon Sproat hauled in Second Team status. GAINESVILLE, Fla - University of Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford and Gators starting pitcher Brandon Sproat were honored by the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings on the Southeast All-Region Team on Wednesday morning.

Langford collected a First Team ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region accolade, while Sproat hauled in Second Team status. ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-America Teams will be announced the morning of Friday, June 17 prior to the start of the 2022 NCAA Division I College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Wednesday's announcement marks the second-consecutive year in which Florida has placed an outfielder on the First Team and a starting pitcher on the Second Team. In 2021, Jud Fabian was voted First Team and Hunter Barco< to the Second Team.

For Langford, the First Team nod provides yet another feather in his cap on the heels of an all-time great season in Orange & Blue. As a sophomore in 2022, Langford tied Florida's single-season home run record set by Matt LaPorta in 2005 while leading the Southeastern Conference with 26 long balls. On his way to slashing a robust .355/.447/.719, Langford led the Gators in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, hits (91), runs (73), RBI (63) triples (three) and total bases (184) while starting all 66 games in left field with a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Shifting gears to Sproat, the right-hander filled in valiantly following a season-ending injury to then-ace Barco. Sproat was tremendous for the Gators down the stretch, going 5-0 with a 1.59 ERA and .218 batting average against in his last six starts of the season. All told, the Pace, Fla. native finished with a 9-4 record, 3.41 ERA, .251 BAA and 82 strikeouts across 89 2/3 innings pitched.