The people of Williston, Florida will not be sleeping for a while.

With no outs in the bottom of the 11th inning in game three of the Gainesville Super Regional, Austin Langworthy connected on a 1-2 fastball and drove a screaming line drive to right field. The ball looked like it was going to be caught by Auburn right fielder Steven Williams, but with the amount of misfortune the Gators had all night, something had to go their way.

Williams misplayed the ball and it ricocheted off his glove and into the netting that sits behind right field.

Ball game.

Langworthy’s solo homerun gave Florida a walk off 3-2 win that puts the team in the College World Series for the fourth straight year.

“Right when I hit it I knew it had a chance,” Langworthy said. “I wasn’t sure if I hit it high enough but once I saw it go over the fence I was just ecstatic for myself and my teammates to get us back to Omaha for a second straight year.”

“I felt really good about him coming to the plate,” Kevin O’Sullivan said. “Not sure I expected him to hit a walk-off homerun, but I certainly thought he would give us a really good at bat”

Langworthy had been robbed of two base hits earlier in the game. In the sixth inning, he smacked a line drive to right center field. Auburn center fielder Jay Estes dove out and caught the ball inches before it hit the grass.

He has similar misfortune in the eighth inning when he sent a shallow fly ball to left field. Similar to the play in the sixth, left fielder Judd Ward put his body parallel to the ground to steal another base hit from Langworthy.

“I think in this game, everything eventually comes back to you,” Langworthy said.

The game started off about as well as it possibly could for Florida. Jack Leftwich began the first inning using only six pitches to record all three outs.

Jonathan India followed that up by sending a two-out pitch for a ride to right-center field that landed in the visiting bullpen to give the Gators a 1-0 lead.

Auburn would fight back in the third.

After Judd Ward flied out and Josh Anthony struck out, Will Holland was able to beat out an infield hit to put a runner on.

After Holland stole second, Steven Williams punched a single through the right side of the infield that allowed Holland to score and tie the game.

The Gators quickly took the lead back in the fourth on a gutsy base running move.

Blake Reese got things going with a double to left-center field with one out. On the next at bat, Nick Horvath beat out an infield hit that moved Reese to third and put runners on the corners.

After a Brady Smith strike out, Reese made something happen.

With Jonah Girand at the plate, the Auburn defense took their eyes off the Florida base runner and he bolted home. Reese dove head first under the tag of Auburn catcher Brett Wright to give the Gators a 2-1 edge.

“It’s just something that we work on and it very seldom happens,” Reese said. “But when you get the chance to do something like that everything’s gotta, the timings gotta be perfect and credit Nick (Horvath) too on the other end of that.”

After a scoreless fifth inning, the Tigers were able to chase Leftwich from the game after Williams drew a lead-off walk.

Leftwich finished the game going 5+ innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three and walking two.

Tommy Mace came into relief pitch. After getting Wright and Brendan Venter to pop-out, the freshman pitcher walked Eduard Julien to put runners on second and first.

Mace battled then with Jay Estes with two outs and eventually wound up on top, getting Estes to fly-out to left field.

Auburn would get a run back in the seventh.

Luke Jarvis lead-off the inning with a base-hit to right field and was able to get to second after Wil Dalton misplayed the ball in right field.

After a Judd ward strikeout, Jarvis took third on a wild pitch. With a runner 90 feet from scoring, Anthony smacked a line drive to right field that was caught by Dalton.

Jarvis tagged from third as Dalton rifled a ball from the outfield to the plate. It appeared the throw would be in time and Girand would be able to tag out Jarvis. But the Auburn second baseman dove under the tag of the Florida catcher and touched home plate before the tag was applied.

A pitcher’s duel ensued for the next three innings with both Michael Byrne and Davis Daniel for Auburn trading goose eggs.

That would not come without a couple scares though for both pitchers.

In the top of the 10th inning, Auburn strung together a two-out rally. Holland began it with a single to right field and then advanced to second on a wild pitch.

After a Williams walk, the Tigers had runners on second and first with Wright at the plate.

Byrne was able to work out of the jam as he got Wright to ground a ball India at third who stepped on the third base bag to end the threat and the inning.

Daniel had a two-out rally to work out of as well in the bottom of the frame.

Nelson Maldonado started it off with an infield single and India followed that with a walk.

Butch Thompson then made a call to the bullpen and inserted Conner Greenhill into the game. The freshman did his job as he got Dalton to pop out to short.

After a 1-2-3 inning for Byrne in the top of the 11th, it flipped the frame to Langworthy.

“I’ve seen Austin hit since he was a freshman in high school,” O’Sullivan said. "He’s got a lot of natural hit to him and it doesn’t surprise me that he’s swinging the bat as well as he is right now.”

“We had two freshman go seven full innings and allow two earned runs against a really really good lineup, so obviously those guys have grown up a tremendous amount over the last month.”

Florida will have to wait almost a week to begin play in Omaha. The Gators first game will be a showdown with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the tournament's ninth overall seed, on Sunday June 17. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m..