GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emory Jones committed to Dan Mullen and the Gators as a highly touted four-star prospect prior to last season after originally committing to Ohio State.

He came in with expectations not only from outside sources, but of himself as well. But things didn’t quite go as planned in his freshman season.

"I mean, when I first got here, I was expecting to come in and play a lot,” Jones said. “But I mean, reality hit, and I just had to just go from there and just learn so I could come back and try to compete for a job this year.”

Jones ended up redshirting after appearing in four games while incumbent starter Feleipe Franks led the way for the Gators at quarterback last season on their way to a 10-3 season.

Franks has still has two more seasons left of eligibility, including this upcoming fall, and could remain the starter for that time, meaning Jones might not be able to start till his fourth year in Gainesville. But when asked about the thought of transferring Jones didn't give it a second thought.

“Nah, not really because coach Mullen talked to me, and he was like it’s all about development with me,” Jones said. “So, I mean, I just try to stay in the film room (and) try to get better.”

And that’s exactly what the young quarterback has done through his first full year at Florida. He comes in this spring looking much better, both physically and mentally. He has put on some good weight and is throwing with more consistency.

“I made a lot of progress,” Jones said of his offseason. “I’m comfortable with the guys I’m playing with. I’m comfortable with the offense, the system we’re running. That’s just coming from being in the film room a lot and just trying to go out with these guys.”

The now redshirt freshman quarterback is always working to compete for the starting job as well. Although Franks may be the guy, that doesn’t stop Jones from competing for a starting spot. Earlier this spring head coach Dan Mullen said every position is a competition and Jones is taking to that note.

“Same way, just competing for reps in practice, and like I said, just studying more,” Jones said of how he is approaching. “I feel like that’ll get me ready more for the competition.”

Despite not seeing much of the field last season and Mullen saying Jones needs a few years to master the system, the rising sophomore QB that it's a process and he has to trust it.

“He’s not really setting a timeline for me,” Jones said of Mullen. “He’s just saying, last year I wasn’t ready to be the starter. From then, he told me I can start developing from then on. It’s not really a timeline.”

“I’m cool with that. I’m just trying to get better. My development is getting myself better. Everybody out here’s trying to get better. That’s not a problem.”

The Gators conducted their first scrimmage of this spring Thursday and Jones completed eight of 17 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. It is worth noting there were six drops on the day between the receivers. Jones also finished with eight carries for 64 yards.

“I felt pretty comfortable out there today,” Jones said of his scrimmage. “I felt pretty good. I was just trying to get in a rhythm with some of my guys and just go out there and compete.”

Overall, Jones still has things he needs to work on, but his development has been very good up to this point and there’s no sign that it is going to drop off and he is ready to start if he needs to.

“I think I’m really prepared, better prepared, and I feel more comfortable in the system,” Jones said. “I’ve been in the film room a lot more, so I mean, yeah, I just feel better.

“I feel like we’ve all got a shot to be the starter. We’re all out here competing for the starting job.”