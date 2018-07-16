Linebacker David Reese, who led UF's defensive unit with 102 tackles in 2017, was rewarded with a spot on the 2018 Bednarik Award Watch List, as announced Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.

Each year since 1995, the nation's College Defensive Player of the Year has been presented with the Bednarik Award. Chuck Bednarik, who suited up for Penn University, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles, is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and NFL Hall of Fame.

The semifinalists for the award will be revealed on Oct. 29, while the finalists are announced on Nov. 19. The winners of the prestigous award will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which takes place on Dec. 6.

A product of Farmington (Mich.) High, Reese missed all of the offseason leading up to last year's 4-7 season, but managed to start each game and ranked first in tackles, as noted above. The junior linebacker also racked up 10 tackles-for-loss, which ranked second on the team, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Reese, who is one of three UF linebackers since 2007 to record 100-plus tackles in a season, was rewarded with Second Team All-SEC honors by Phil Steele as a sophomore, and also made the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

During his two years in the Swamp, Reese has participated in 23 games, with 15 of those appearances being starts, and recorded 151 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss and one defensive PAT.

