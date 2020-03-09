LB target spends 'quality time' in Gainesville, plans to trim list to three
OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!
Four-star prospect Xavian Sorey is labeled as an athlete in the Rivals250 rankings, but is considered a can't-miss linebacker target for Dan Mullen's Florida Gators.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news