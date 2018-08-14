GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Linebacker Vosean Joseph certainly had his opportunities a season ago, but came up short in regards to individual expectations and is ready to make a splash in a major way with Todd Grantham now running the show on defense.

"Well last season, that was really just on me, just over-pursuing sometimes," Joseph said. "But the scheme this year, you know 4-3, 4-4, whatever we’re going to run it, it’s fast and physical, so I like it.

"We’ve got all types of responsibilities, from the running backs to the tight ends to the quarterback to the receivers. However, what type of concept we’re playing or how we’re coming into the game, that’s what it’s based on."

There are always going to be some hiccups when digesting a new scheme, but Joseph says the defense is progressing as a unit with time and repetition starting to work in their favor.

"Just probably the play-calling and just grasping the defense, like a new defense, but everybody’s coming along with it, so it’s been going good," Joseph replied when asked about picking up the new defense.

"We’re a lot comfortable after doing it over and over again. We get used to it, and then you start adjusting. You start playing faster once you already got into the system."

Todd Grantham has a fleet-footed crew to work with for 2018, and Joseph believes the defensive coordinator's well-rounded attack will put them in position to broadcast their strengths even more.

“I want to say it gives us more opportunity and more room to actually do more stuff," Joseph said of the new defense. "Everybody on this defense is really fast. We can all drop back, and the next thing you know we just all pursue to the ball."

Individually, the 6-foot-1, 224-pound Joseph, who started 10 games a season ago, says this offseason was more about reading and reacting, rather than coming downhill with a pure headhunting mentality.

“I actually got my eyes right," Joseph said. "I got my footwork better and my pursuit angles. Last year I was just, ‘OK, I’m going to go play football and hit this man or whoever got the ball.' Now it’s more the scheme.

"I’m actually learning the game now. For me to just be able to look at it, to see where I messed up last year and come back, it actually helped me a lot.”

Joseph credits Nick Savage, who has done wonders as UF's strength and conditioning coach, for a lot of the recent success he's had away from the game field. The Miami native has lost nearly 10 pounds while packing on lean muscle, and says he's down to around six percent body fat after entering the offseason north of 15 percent.

“I want to say it started with coach Savage in the weight room," Joseph said in regards to changing his mindset. "When them boys came in, we didn’t know anything about them. They came in and all we did was work, work, work, work, and worked our butts off. Ever since we’ve been doing that, everybody has a different mindset.

"We’re fixing to go out there and give it our all. We’re going to strain and continue to push through. You haven’t seen nothing like it. If there is a block in the way, we’re fixing to run though the block, whatever it is.”

Joseph, who racked up 55 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and four tackles-for-loss in 2017, has been a sponge in the film room and continues to be his biggest critic, for all the right reasons.

“Yeah, it humbled me," Joseph said. "I want to say as a freshman, I thought I was going to do something big and then I got too big headed last season and didn’t play like I wanted to. Watching my film, I was able to see myself and coach myself that I did this or that.

"I pushed myself and said I was going to take my time and get this correct. I’m fixing to work on this until I perfect it. That’s what I’ve been doing so I can become a better player.

"I never really noticed it last season, because I thought I was playing good football," Joseph continued. "After watching the film after last season, I knew I didn’t perform as well as I thought I should. This year should be fun.”

What can Gator fans all across the map expect from Joseph during his junior campaign?

“A lot of head bustin’ and having fun out there on the field," Joseph replied.

