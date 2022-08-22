Leanne Wong Wins Uneven Bars; Kayla DiCello Named to U.S. Senior National T

Leanne Wong Wins Uneven Bars; Kayla DiCello Named to U.S. Senior National Team

TAMPA, Fla. - A national title for sophomore Leanne Wong and a spot on the U.S. Senior National Team for incoming freshman Kayla DiCello highlighted Gators results in the final day of the 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships held in the Amalie Arena.

Wong competed only on the uneven bars and balance beam Sunday. She shared the U.S. Championships' uneven bars title with Shilese Jones as both totaled 28.45 on the event through the two days of competition. The win is Wong's first U.S. Senior National event title as she took bronze on balance beam (2019) and floor exercise (2021) in previous Championships.

DiCello's fourth-place finish in the all-around earns her third consecutive U.S. Senior National Team berth. She also took bronze in the balance beam with her two-day total of 27.35 on the event.

Now DiCello heads north on I-75 to enroll at the University of Florida to begin her freshman year when classes begin on Wednesday. A part of the Team USA Champions Series, the U.S. Championships determines the women's U.S. champions and U.S. National Team. The U.S. Championships is also part of the selection process for the U.S. Team for the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, in October.

NCAA-U.S. Championships in Single Year Wong was among three in the U.S. Championships tonight who competed in the 2022 NCAA Championships. Wong, Jordan Chiles (UCLA) are among only nine since 2000 who competed at the NCAA Championships and then the U.S. Championships in the same year.

Kayla DiCello U.S. Championships Scores: Vault 14.20 14.30 Bars 14.10 13.50 7 Beam 13.80 13.55 3 Floor 13.85 13.65 5 All-Around 55.95 55.00 4 Leanne Wong U.S. Championships Scores: Bars 14.20 14.25 T1 Beam 13.15 13.40 T5

Complete U.S. Championships results

https://usagym.org/PDFs/Results/2022/w_22champs_sraa.pdf>