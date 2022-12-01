Gators volunteer coach first to qualify for 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

GREENSBORO, NC. - Florida Gators volunteer coach Katie Ledecky continued her historical run in the 800m free during Wednesday night's U.S. Open opener. Ledecky won the event by over 23 seconds.

Alfonso Mestre placed second in the men's 800m free, clocking a 7:54.80. Eric Brown placed sixth with a 8:04.47. 2023 signee Josh Parent swam a top-10 time of 8:09.41.

The 2022 Toyota U.S. Open continues today at 9 a.m.

Women's 800m Free:

1. Katie Ledecky - 8:13.90 2. Michaela Mattes* - 8:37.89 *2023 Signee*

Men's 800m Free:

2. Alfonso Mestre - 7:54.80 6. Eric Brown - 8:04.47 9. Josh Parent* - 8:09.41 *2023 Signee*