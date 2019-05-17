Jack Leftwich have yourself a night.

The Gator pitcher has had his fair share of hardships this season: a blister on his pitching hand that cause him to miss three starts and leave two others early, and then he rolled his ankle in a bullpen session.

It's been an unfortunate year.

However, his fortunes changed on Friday night in Missouri.

Leftwich pitched a complete-game shutout as Florida clinched the series with a 2-0 win No. 22 Missouri. He limited the home side to just two hits, striking out nine and retiring the first 14 batters of the game.

"He was really, really good tonight. That’s about as good a performance as I can remember," said Kevin O'Sullivan about Leftwich's performance. "On the road with a lot at stake. He threw a ton of first-pitch strikes, threw close to 70 percent strikes overall. That’s the best his changeup has looked. I could tell early on in the game when he threw some right-on-right changeups … that was an unbelievable performance. I think he threw 36 total changeups and about 65 percent strikes with it. That kind of slows them down. I can’t say enough about his effort.

"Their starter Sikkema was equally as good. Obviously one swing of the bat can make a difference in a ballgame like this and Austin, left on left, ran into a ball," added O'Sullivan. "Overall it was a great game for us; it was a well-played game on both sides. When you’re going to beat other teams’ number one, especially in this league, you need to have performances like that. [Leftwich] wiggled himself out of a jam there in the seventh inning … got himself in trouble there but buckled down and got himself out of it."

The fourth inning provided the only runs in the game when Austin Langworthy hit a line drive home run scoring himself and Brady McConnell to make it 2-0.

Missouri's pitcher, TJ Sikkema also had a good night on the mound - allowing just the two runs and three hits on the night.

The Gators will hope to secure the sweep over the Tigers on Saturday.

"Hopefully we’ll come out tomorrow and play just as well and hopefully finish this thing off," said O'Sullivan.

Due to weather conditions the game has been moved up to noon.