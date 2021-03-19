GatorsTerritory - Leftwich matches Mace, Gators clinch opening SEC series

Friday night was every bit of what SEC baseball is supposed to look like. Jack Leftwich and Bryce Miller matched each other zero for zero, scattering a few hits while both teams made SportsCenter top-10 worthy plays in the field.

Ultimately it was the Florida Gators (15-5 / 2-0) that took the win on Friday night and with it the series.

Leftwich continues to improve each time he heads to the mound. Tonight the fourth-year junior went back to what he came to Flordia with, his changeup. A quality changeup is a tough pitch for a young freshman to come into school with but Leftwich had one. While working on a third pitch, his slider, he'd put the changeup on the shelf in order to develop a third pitch. He dusted it off on Friday night and showed it to the Aggies.

"Today the difference was I threw way more changeups and those were really good," Leftwich said after the game. "It kind of opens it up, they can't just sit on two pitches."



Leftwich had complete command of all three of his pitches on Friday night and credited some of his competitive fire to Tommy Mace, his former roommate and close friend.

"In the spring and fall we would normally pitch on the same day during scrimmages," Leftwich said of how he and Mace competed with each other during the preseason. "This year we would do runs, velo(city), and strikeouts in the fall. Now it's still the same thing. We always kind of see who wins each week. He did seven innings. I did seven. He had more strikeouts but I had less runs. It's tied this week, I guess."

The two starting pitchers twirled zeroes until Florida broke the stalemate in the fourth. Jordan Butler hit a two-out double to left-center, an area of the field where four of his six doubles have gone this season and scored when Sterlin Thompson singled to left-center.

Leftwich left a fastball up to Will Frizzle, who cleared everything in right field to tie the game in the sixth inning. Leftwich got into a spot of trouble again but was saved by this felony robbery by Jud Fabian in center field.