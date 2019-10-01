A flurry of priority prospects for Dan Mullen's program are slated to make the trek to Gainesville for Florida's Homecoming game against Auburn this Saturday.

The staff is also gearing up to roll out the red carpet for multiple official visitors, one of which being E.J. Smith.

For Smith, the son of former Florida running back Emmitt Smith, this marks his first trip to the Swamp since the Gators upset the LSU Tigers just under a year ago.

The Rivals100 target is waiting anxiously for the opportunity to further develop his relationship with a trio of UF coaches, including Mullen himself.