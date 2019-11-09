Even with the Gators playing a sub-.500 team at noon on Saturday, the program rolled out the red carpet for multiple Rivals250 prospects for their home game against Vanderbilt.

A priority target who ventured up to the Swamp to watch Florida's second-to-last matchup at the Swamp in 2019 was South Florida product Xzavier Henderson.

Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS