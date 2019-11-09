Legacy target in touch with several UF coaches, locks in OV date to Florida
Even with the Gators playing a sub-.500 team at noon on Saturday, the program rolled out the red carpet for multiple Rivals250 prospects for their home game against Vanderbilt.
A priority target who ventured up to the Swamp to watch Florida's second-to-last matchup at the Swamp in 2019 was South Florida product Xzavier Henderson.
This weekend's trip marked Henderson's third visit to Gainesville in the fall alone as he's also seen the team's victories over Auburn and UT-Martin in person.
Henderson, the younger brother of UF cornerback C.J. Henderson, spoke to GatorsTerritory about his contact with the staff and his plans to return to the school in the future.
