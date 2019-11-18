News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 10:50:19 -0600') }} basketball

Legacy target talks recent visit to UF, where things stand with the Gators

Ryan Nembhard: (Photo: FIBA)
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

UF's men's basketball home game versus Florida State just over a week ago featured appearances from several blue-chip prospects.

One of the notable recruits who made his way to Exactech Arena on Nov. 10 was Montverde Academy product Ryan Nembhard.

Nembhard visited Gainesville on multiple occasions during Florida's 2018-2019 campaign, and was back on campus once again to watch his older brother, Gators point guard Andrew Nembhard, in action against the Seminoles.

The top-60 junior on Rivals spoke to GatorsTerritory about UF's performance during that game, and shared his thoughts on how the team has looked thus far.

