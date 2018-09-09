GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Hours after Florida's 31 game winning streak over Kentucky came to a close on Saturday night, Florida running back Adarius Lemons had an important message for Gator Nation, he will be transferring away from the program.

"I would like to announce that I am transferring from the University of Florida," said the running back in a twitter message after Florida's 27-16 loss to Kentucky. "I'm going to miss some of these boys I've been playing with for the past two years I've been here.

"I feel I've learned a lot from the previous coaches that were here. I want to find a school I can help to the best of my ability and actually use my talent that God has blessed me with. Thank you and farewell. "