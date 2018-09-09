Lemons announces decision to transfer from Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Hours after Florida's 31 game winning streak over Kentucky came to a close on Saturday night, Florida running back Adarius Lemons had an important message for Gator Nation, he will be transferring away from the program.
"I would like to announce that I am transferring from the University of Florida," said the running back in a twitter message after Florida's 27-16 loss to Kentucky. "I'm going to miss some of these boys I've been playing with for the past two years I've been here.
"I feel I've learned a lot from the previous coaches that were here. I want to find a school I can help to the best of my ability and actually use my talent that God has blessed me with. Thank you and farewell. "
Lemons accumulated 136 yards on 19 carries during his freshman year campaign, however, contributed mostly on special team during Saturday's game against Kentucky.
The Gators' running back room is left with plenty of numbers, despite Lemons' decision to transfer. Jordan Scarlett, Lamical Perine and Malik Davis are the veterans of the unit, while Dan Mullen and his staff added Dameon Pierce and Iverson Clement in the spring.