Leonard George and Willie Jackson Sr. to be Recognized at Season Opener

Leonard George and Willie Jackson Jr. will be honored before the Florida Gators season opener.

George and Jackson became the first Black scholarship football players at the University of Florida when they signed their historic papers in 1968. George put pen to paper on Dec. 17, 1968 and three days later, Jackson did the same. The signings initiated a new era in Florida football.

In the 1970 season opener against Duke, Jackson was the first Black player to appear in a game in a Florida uniform. Jackson went on to have more than 1,100 receiving yards and 75 receptions in his career.

"It's an opportunity for us, 50 years later, to see that, 'OK, some of the things we went through weren't in vain," Jackson said. "What we did, what it meant, it didn't fall through the cracks. We made a difference."

George became the first Black player to record a touchdown in Gators history when he scored at Alabama on a 1-yard run on Sept. 26, 1970. George would move to defensive back, where he started as a junior and senior.

"It means so much. When you think about all the things that are happening around our nation right now, the things our country is dealing with — Black Lives Matter, the social justice issues — this is a time to show everybody that it's hard to take anything for granted," George said. "When me and Willie came around it was very, very different than this time. To go back and be recognized in front of all those people, basically 50 years later, is just amazing. I have to say, I'm glad the two of us are still around, because to be a part of this and be recognized as the first ones is exciting."

Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said this in a statement.

“Leonard George and Willie Jackson Sr., made a significant impact on Florida football history,” UF Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said. “Their willingness to step in and become the first Black football players at UF took courage and strength, and they helped our university and our football program take a major step in the right direction toward racial equality. We’re grateful for everything they’ve done for Florida and all that they have meant, then and now.”



