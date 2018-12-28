Hopper manufactured a big-time senior campaign and even racked up a handful of interceptions as well. He possesses the frame and skill-set to possibly play safety, but Hopper is an athletic linebacker who shows impressive ability in open space. His range when playing sideline-to-sideline is very impressive as well.

Once finding his lane to the ball, Hopper flashes impressive acceleration and closes on the ball in a hurry. He has to continue to fill out and strengthen his frame, but makes a statement when initiating contact. Hopper simply wreaks havoc all over the field and covers a lot of ground.

However, Hopper has additional hobbies and interests that also soak up his attention. Many of us are accustomed to what the four-star prospect brings to the table as a football player, but GatorsTerritory dives in to learn more about Hopper away from the field as well.

Q: Do you have a favorite food?

Hopper: Fried chicken (with) macaroni and cheese

Q: When did you first start falling in love with the game of football?

Hopper: I've honestly been playing it since I can remember. I lived in a small town, Shelby, North Carolina, and Brandon Spikes went to that school. I just started paying attention to (the Gators) then.

Q: Do you have a favorite movie of all time?

Hopper: Marvel movies

Q: Which commit or current player do you have the best relationship with?

Hopper: I'm pretty cool with Jalon Jones. He's just a pretty cool dude.

Q: Biggest highlight of your football career?

Hopper: Honestly, the biggest highlight was transitioning from South Carolina football to Georgia football, and actually getting good at it. I moved from corner to linebacker; that was really the big highlight for me.

Q: Do you have another talent other than football that maybe some people don't know?

Hopper: I can hoop.

Q: What do you plan on majoring in once relocating to Gainesville?

Hopper: I honestly don't know yet, but probably something like business marketing. I feel like I can sell anybody.

Q: Is there one place in the world you really want to visit?

Hopper: I want to go to Paris, but I've never been to the beach before either, so I'm going to do that too because I'm going to Florida.

Q: What made Florida the choice overall?

Hopper: I visited a good bit of schools, but when I went on a visit, it just was different. Everything just felt like home and that was before I knew any players or anybody. I had already committed to Florida when I went on my visit way before my birthday, like a year ago on my birthday. I committed that day; I just didn't release it until my birthday.

It was just the visit, like the coaching staff and what they had to say. And plus, when I went on my official, I had a real relationship with their players too, so I really liked that.

