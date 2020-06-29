Gators Territory’s Zach Abolverdi and Joseph Hastings talk Florida recruiting in the latest Locked On Gators podcast.

Hastings joins the show to break down the recent trio of commitments from in-state defensive backs Dakota Mitchell, Kamar Wilcoxson and Jordan Young, which vaulted UF’s 2021 class to No. 3 in the Rivals rankings.

Abolverdi and Hastings also discuss the Gators’ remaining targets and who they need to land to finish with a top-five class on National Signing Day.

You can check out the episode at the following links or wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, TuneIn and more.