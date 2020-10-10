Kyle Trask led No. 4 Florida into his home state of Texas Saturday for a top-25 matchup with the Aggies.

It marks UF's first trip to College Station since welcoming No. 21 A&M to the SEC in 2012. Gators Territory will provide live updates throughout the game and a recap as soon as the final whistle blows.

Florida 28, Texas A&M 17 (9:38, 2Q)

After allowing A&M to convert all seven third-down attempts in the first half, UF's defense finally got a stop on the opening possession of the third quarter. Trask threw an interception on the third play of Florida's series, but the Aggies were flagged for illegal hands to the face. Trask hit Grimes for 21 yards on the ensuing snap, and then threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Toney on third-and-4. He leads the Gators with the five catches for 55 yards and two scores.

HALF: Florida 21, Texas A&M 17

Trask finished the half with 137 yards and two touchdowns on 13-of-18 passing. Wright leads the Gators in rushing with 26 yards on five carries, including his first career TD, and Pitts had three catches for 28 yards and a score.

Mond completed 16 of 22 pass attempts for 195 yards and two TDs, one to Chapman. He has a team-high six receptions for 80 yards and Spiller carried the ball seven times for 41 yards.

SCORE: Florida 21, Texas A&M 17 (0:00, 2Q)

The Aggies scored once again on their third series, but the Gators held them to a field goal. Mond led A&M on a 14-play, 73-yard drive with third-down passes to Lane (10 yards) and Kam Brown (11 yards). That latter completion set the offense up with first-and-goal, but safety Shawn Davis prevented Wydermyer from scoring on second down and Seth Small made a 19-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

SCORE: Florida 21, Texas A&M 14 (4:14, 2Q)

The Gators have been unstoppable on offense so far, finding the end zone on each of their first three drives. Justin Shorter brought UF into A&M territory with an 18-yard catch-and-run, his second catch of the series. Nay'Quan Wright took over from there, reeling off back-to-back runs of 11 and 10 yards. He scored his first career touchdown from a yard out on second-and-goal. Wright leads the team with five carries for 26 yards.

SCORE: Florida 14, Texas A&M 14 (9:33, 2Q)

After scoring fast on their first possession, the Aggies put together a time-consuming second series. They marched 94 yards in 14 plays and Mond moved the chains twice on third down with completions to Wydermyer (14 yards) and Chapman (10 yards). He connected with Ainias Smith for 30 yards and then threw his second touchdown to Chapman on third-and-goal from the 2.

SCORE: Florida 14, Texas A&M 7 (1:42, 1Q)

UF regained the lead in just five plays, courtesy of a 39-yard catch-and-run by Davis. After his four-yard run, Trask found Kadarius Toney for an 11-yard touchdown on third down. He's already up to 107 yards and a pair of TDs on 9-of-13 passing.

SCORE: Florida 7, Texas A&M 7 (3:59, 1Q)

The Aggies responded with a 75-yard opening TD drive of their own, scoring in 10 less plays. After competing a 12-yard pass to Jalen Wydermyer on third-and-8, A&M quarterback threw a 49-yard bomb to Caleb Chapman. Facing another third-and-long, Mond tied up the game with an 11-yard touchdown strike to Chase Lane.

SCORE: Florida 7, Texas A&M 0 (7:32, 1Q)

The Gators ate up half of the first-quarter clock with their 17-play, 75-yard opening drive, which was kept alive by seven-yard run by Malik Davis on fourth-and-1. Trask completed six passes on the possession, opening the game with a 17-yard completion to Trevon Grimes, pair of third-down conversions and a five-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Pitts on third-and-goal. Trask passed Steve Spurrier for career TD passes (37), while Pitts is up to seven scores in nine quarters.