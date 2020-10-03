For the first time in 10 months, Florida football is being played in the Swamp.

The No. 3 Gators (1-0) play host to South Carolina (0-1) in their first home of the 2020 season, which kicked off at noon on ESPN.

UF has nine players unavailable Saturday: offensive lineman Ethan White, defensive tackles Kyree Campbell and Lamar Goods, wide receiver Jordan Pouncey and defensive backs Brad Stewart, CJ McWilliams, Quincy Lenton, Ethan Pouncey and Jahari Rogers.

Gators Territory will provide live updates throughout the game and a recap as soon as the final whistle blows.

HALF: Florida 24, South Carolina 14

Trask finished with 175 yards and two touchdowns, both to Pitts, on 14-of-17 passing. Pitts now has 12 touchdowns as a Gator, which ties the UF record for most career scores by a tight end. Dameon Pierce leads the team in rushing with six carries for 32 yards.

Hill completed 10-of-18 attempts for 65 yards and a touchdown to Shi Smith, who has a team-high five catches for 31 yards. The Gamecocks are winning the rushing battle 85 yards to 67, and Harris has more yards (72) than Florida.

SCORE: Florida 24, South Carolina 14 (1:22, 2Q)

The Gators marched 52 yards in plays before the break, including a 19-yard run by Trask on second-and-15. Following his 12-yard pass to Jacob Copeland, Trask hit Pitts for a 4-yard score. He leads the team with four receptions for 57 yards. Through the first half, Pitts is already halfway toward his touchdown total from game one (four).

SCORE: Florida 17, South Carolina 14 (3:30, 2Q)

Trask responded to his turnover by leading the Gators on their third scoring drive to regain the lead. He hooked up with Kadarius Toney for 11 yards and 16 yards, as well as a 23-yard-completion to freshman receiver Xzavier Henderson. Toney's fourth catch of the series set UF up with first-and-goal, but Trask overthrew Pitts on third down. Evan McPherson made his fourth field goal of the season from 26 yards out.

SCORE: South Carolina 14, Florida 14 (9:31, 2Q)

Trask fumbled on the first play of Florida's third possession and the Gamecocks capitalized, taking over at the UF 48-yard line and reaching the end zone in nine plays. Harris led the way, carrying the ball four times for 25 yards. Hill capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown to Shi Smith on a screen pass. Harris is up to 66 yards rushing on 12 carries.

SCORE: Florida 14, South Carolina 7 (0:06, 1Q)

UF's backup receivers got some work on the second series, with Justin Shorter making a 7-yard reception and Trent Whittemore coming down with an incredible 25-yard grab. After his second 20-yard catch, Pitts hauled in his third pass of the game for an 14-yard touchdown. The junior tight has already surpassed his receiving yards from last year's matchup (29 yards) and matched his TD total for 2019 (five). Trask finished the first quarter 7-of-7 for 109 yards.

SCORE: Florida 7, South Carolina 7 (3:45, 1Q)

The Gators answered South Carolina's first score with a 75-yard touchdown drive of their own. Kyle Trask opened with a 6-yard screen to Malik Davis and completed passes to Trevon Grimes (17 yards) and Kyle Pitts (20 yards). The offensive line did a great job blocking for Dameon Pierce, who had five carries for 27 yards and walked into the end zone on his 5-yard touchdown.

SCORE: South Carolina 7, Florida 0 (8:04, 1Q)

The Gamecocks struck first on their opening possession with a methodical 12-play, 75-yard drive. Quarterback Colin Hill completed all five of his pass attempts for 47 yards, including a 22-yard completion to Xavier Legette on third-and-10. Running back Kevin Harris carried the ball seven times for 33 yards and scored from a yard out.