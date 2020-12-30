GatorsTerritory - Sooners set Cotton Bowl record with 658 yards in 55-20 victory over Gators

The No. 6 Florida Gators and the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners are set to square off in the 2020 Cotton Bowl. It is the 85th playing of the bowl game but just the second meeting between the two schools. The last time the Gators and Sooners met was in the 2008 National Championship game at the Orange Bowl in Miami.

FINAL: Oklahoma 55 Florida 20

SCORE: Oklahoma 55 Florida 20 Mullen turned to freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Gators moved the ball down the field quickly, capped with Richardson's first career touchdown pass — a 27-yard strike — to Jordan Pouncey.

SCORE: Oklahoma 55 Florida 13 Oklahoma set a school record for most points in a bowl game and broke the Cotton Bowl record for points scored. The Gators might break the Cotton Bowl record for missed tackles.

SCORE: Oklahoma 48 Florida 13 Are you still reading this? How is the basketball team doing? The Gators defense continues to get gashed on the ground. Florida has now given up 332 rushing yards in the game. Oklahoma also tied a school record for most points scored in a bowl game with 48.



SCORE: Oklahoma 41 Florida 13 We've entered blowout territory. Sooners score quickly on five plays to put this game out of reach and there's still 3:58 left in the third quarter.

SCORE: Oklahoma 34 Florida 13 The Sooners opened the drive with a 73-yard run by Seth McGowan, and Donovan Stiner added 15 free yards with a horse-collar tackle. Florida's defense held strong, forcing the Sooners to a field goal.

SCORE: Oklahoma 31 Florida 13 Evan McPherson was well short on a 58-yard field goal try and the Sooners took the good field position and converted it into seven points.

SCORE: Oklahoma 24 Florida 13 The Sooners used a 4-play, 60-yard drive capped off with a 36-yard touchdown pass to make it a two-score game again.

SCORE: Oklahoma 17 Florida 13 The Gators' defense forced its second turnover but the offense stalled in Sooner territory leading to an Evan McPherson field goal.

SCORE: Oklahoma 17 Florida 10 Scoring Drive: 16 plays, 88 yards, 5:54 Trask gave way to Emory Jones on this drive and the Gators made a switch along the offensive line, shifting Stone Forsythe to right tackle, Richard Gouraige to left tackle and inserted Ethan White in at left guard. Emory Jones finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

SCORE: Oklahoma 17 Florida 3 The Gators took advantage of a strip-sack by Derek Wingo and Khris Bogle and turned it into three points. It was an interesting call by Dan Mullen to kick the field goal from the Sooner three-yard line. It's not typically a call that he would make, but he elected to kick it, make it a two-score game.

SCORE: Oklahoma 17 Florida 0 Kyle Trask's second interception in as many drives, this one off the hands of Kemore Gamble, allowed the Sooners to get into field goal range. Gabe Brkic drilled a 43-yard kick to extend the OU lead.

SCORE: Oklahoma 14 Florida 0 Kyle Trask was intercepted by Tre Norwood, who returned it 45 yards for a touchdown.

SCORE: Oklahoma 7 Florida 0 Five plays, 79 yards, 2:01 Uh, this might be a long night if the Sooners are going to move the ball like that. Spencer Rattler found Marvin Mims, who beat Donovan Stiner in coverage, for the touchdown.

Players out for the Gators