No. 6 Florida returned to the Swamp Saturday for another night game against Arkansas and former UF quarterback Feleipe Franks.

The Gators are without start tight end Kyle Pitts, who will also be sidelined at Vanderbilt next weekend. He is one of 10 scholarship players unavailable against the Razorbacks, along with linebackers Jeremiah Moon, James Houston and David Reese, cornerbacks Ethan Pouncey and Kamar Wilcoxson, defensive tackles Jaelin Humphries and Lamar Goods, offensive lineman T.J. Moore and running back Iverson Clement.

Gators Territory will provide scoring updates throughout the game as well as a recap after the final whistle.

SCORE: Florida 14, Arkansas 7 (10:03, 2Q)

After both teams turned it over on downs with their second possession, the Gators took over at the Arkansas 49 and regained the lead with Grimes' second touchdown catch. Nay'Quan Wright had five carries for 24 yards and Trask picked up another first down with a short run. Following a four-yard loss by Kadarius Toney on a screen pass from backup quarterback Emory Jones, Trask found a wide open Grimes for a 23-yard score on third-and-11.

SCORE: Florida 7, Arkansas 7 (6:03, 1Q)

The Razorbacks responded to Florida's first score with a quick five-play, 75-yard drive. Franks opened the series with a 12-yard screen pass to DeVion Warren, then threw another screen to Blake Kern for an eight-yard gain on third-and-2. On the next play, he launched a perfect deep ball to Mike Woods for a 47-yard touchdown.

SCORE: Florida 7, Arkansas 0 (7:36, 1Q)

UF set the tone with a 14-play, 75-yard drive, eating up half of the first quarterback. Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson hit the Hogs with a dose of Dameon Pierce runs and Kyle Trask screen passes, with the last one to Trevon Grimes going for nine-yard touchdown. Pierce had six carries for 34 yards, while Trask rushed for three yards on fourth-and-1 and completed all five of his attempts for 39 yards.