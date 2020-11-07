The SEC East is on the line Saturday as Florida looks to end its three-game losing streak to rival UGA.

The No. 5 Bulldogs have five players out (Warren Brinson, Jordan Davis, Richard LeCounte, George Pickens, Julian Rochester), while the eighth-ranked Gators will be missing four scholarship players (Trey Dean, Ethan Pouncey, Mordecai McDaniel and Jaelin Humphries).

UF's unavailable list also includes Kahleil Jackson, Isaac Ricks, William Sawyer, Austin Perry, Hayden Knighton, Josh Tse and Lucas Alonso.

GT will provide live score updates throughout the game as well as a recap after the final whistle.

SCORE: Georgia 7, Florida 0. (14:48, 1Q)

The Gators won the toss and deferred, a decision immediately regretted. On Georgia's first play from scrimmage, their defense failed to set the edge and Zamir White took it to the house for a 75-yard touchdown. Florida's offense didn't fare any better on the ensuing drive, going three-and-out.

