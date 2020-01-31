News More News
Lone official visitor, multiple Rivals250 juniors to visit UF this weekend

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Starting on Monday, there will be a monthlong dead period that will run through the end of February.

As a result, this upcoming weekend will be the final opportunity for Dan Mullen and his coaching staff to host visitors until March rolls around.

Starting today, Florida will roll out the red carpet for one final official visitor before National Signing Day. The program is set to host their first junior day of the year on Saturday as well.

Check out GatorsTerritory's full preview of which prospects are slated to make the trip to the University of Florida this weekend.

