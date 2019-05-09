Lone Star State DB taken aback by UF offer: 'It was big for me'
On Tuesday, Dan Mullen’s staff hit the road once again during the spring evaluation period and extended offers to a flurry of high school prospects.
Florida gave the nod to multiple underclassmen, with Kennedale (Tx.) safety J.D. Coffey being one of the recipients of an offer from the school.
Although the Gators just recently got involved in his recruitment, Coffey is already holding the program in high regard.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news