On Tuesday, Dan Mullen’s staff hit the road once again during the spring evaluation period and extended offers to a flurry of high school prospects.

Florida gave the nod to multiple underclassmen, with Kennedale (Tx.) safety J.D. Coffey being one of the recipients of an offer from the school.

Although the Gators just recently got involved in his recruitment, Coffey is already holding the program in high regard.