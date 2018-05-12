Powered by four home-runs and seven strong innings from starting pitcher Jackson Kowar, Florida picked up another win over Georgia, 9-3. The win gave the Gators their 13th series win of the year and at least a share of the 2018 SEC regular season title.

Kowar was dominant all day on the mound for Florida, as in his seven innings of work he did not allow an earned run while only giving up six hits and recording nine strikeouts.

Florida (41-11, 20-6 SEC) exploded at the plate today, sending four balls out of stadium. The Gators have now hit 76 home-runs on the year, the team's most since 2012 when the NCAA mandated all bats be BBCOR certified.

J.J. Schwarz picked up where he left off yesterday, recording another solo home-run in the fourth inning that tied the game at one. Schwarz continued to be the hottest bat in the Gators lineup today, going 3-3 from the plate while driving in a run. He is now 6-7 for the weekend and 21-43 over his last 12 games.

Nelson Maldonado then hit a ball into the left field bleachers in the fifth inning that put the Gators ahead 3-1. The Gators put the Bulldogs (34-16, 15-11 SEC) away for good in the sixth when Blake Reese hit a grand-slam over the scoreboard in right field that made it 7-1. Jonathan India then hit his team-high 16th home-run of the year later in the inning, extending the Gator lead to 9-1.

Maldonado went 2-4 from the plate on the day with two RBIs. Brady Smith also had two hits on the day.

Emerson Hancock started the game for Georgia and allowed seven runs (all earned) on nine hits. He took the loss for the Bulldogs.

With the victory today, Florida clinched a share of their second-consecutive-SEC regular season title and can win the conference outright tomorrow with a victory.

Jack Leftwich (4-2, 3.96 ERA) will make his third consecutive weekend start in the series final. Kevin Smith (6-1, 3.55 ERA) will take the hill for Georgia.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.