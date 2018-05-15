The 2018 NFL Draft came and went a few weeks ago, and once again the Florida Gators had a good weekend.

Florida extended their streak of first-round draft picks to six years and was one of seven schools in the country to have five players selected, which marks the sixth time since 2010 and 33rd time in school history.

As we look ahead to 2019, which Gators will hear their name called come next April?

The breakdown consists of three stages of draft likeliness; expected picks, possible picks and likely undrafted.





Stage One: Expected Picks:

Each player in this stage is very likely to be drafted and we could see some taken early.







OL – Martez Ivey (senior)

Ivey was a fantastic player coming out of high school as a five-star prospect from Apopka. He has great athleticism and is a very talented lineman. The biggest problem with him is his health. He has been injured throughout his time at Florida.

His skills also haven’t completely translated to the field. His time at guard early in his career may benefit him because some NFL teams may see him as a guard, but for now, he is the left tackle. The new strength program led by Nick Savage should also benefit him greatly. Ivey can be a first-round selection if he stays healthy.

DE/LB – Cece Jefferson (senior)

Jefferson has NFL ability and is a great add for today’s style of hybrid linebackers. The popular term given to guys like Jefferson is a ‘tweener’ and that’s what Jefferson is. He has a knack for finding the ball and making plays. He doesn’t have great size at 6-foot-1, 242 pounds, but has next level ability.

This will be a huge year for Jefferson. Todd Grantham’s new 3-4 system should be a huge benefit for him heading into the draft. He also has to show scouts he can be an explosive presence off the edge this season. He is due back around the start of fall camp from tearing the labrum in his shoulder.

DB – Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (junior)

Gardner-Johnson has fantastic athleticism and can really find the ball. The issue, at least during the first half of last year, was his tackling. He struggled mightily against Michigan, Kentucky, and Tennessee. However, he cleaned his game up quite well in the later part of the year and ended on a high note.

The junior DB will have the option to return for his final season, but it is believed that he will forgo his senior year for the NFL. Like Jefferson, Gardner-Johnson is going to be in a new role this season at nickel corner under Todd Grantham, a spot that should highlight his athleticism, play-making and ball skills. If Gardner-Johnson has a great season we could see him go on day one.

RB – Jordan Scarlett (RS junior)

Scarlett doesn’t possess the explosiveness and speed as some other backs out there, but there aren’t many that can break tackles and stay upright like Scarlett can. After what happened in 2017, Scarlett will have the off-the-field concerns label on him until he is out of college. He doesn’t have the laundry list of issues that WR Antonio Callaway had (who went in the fourth round), but it will be a question and concern.

The upcoming season will be huge for Scarlett. It is his opportunity to show he is not a problem off the field and that he's a top-shelf back. Like Garnder-Johnson, Scarlett has the opportunity to return after 2018 but is most likely headed to the NFL as well. Scarlett may not be able to bring it full circle and become a first-round pick by the end of 2018, but could easily see himself as a second or third round pick.

OL – Jawaan Taylor (junior)

Taylor has been one of, if not the best lineman Florida has had over the last couple of years. He has great power and size (6’5, 334 lbs), and can move fairly well too. He will benefit greatly from the run-heavy system Mullen brings in and should hear his name called sooner rather than later in next year's draft.

It would not surprise me if he sneaks into the end of the first round, but will likely go in rounds two or three.. As a junior, Taylor could of course return, but will likely move on as well.

DE/LB Jachai Polite (junior)

Polite has already shown his athleticism and motor in his two seasons under his belt at Florida. He should benefit greatly under Todd Grantham’s defense as an edge rusher. A position that NFL teams can’t get enough of.

His motor is great, and he can really move sideline to sideline. He hasn’t gotten the attention early on in his career, which may hinder his draft stock a little bit, but Polites skill set and position is such a high demand he should easily hear his name called. Most likely by the end of day two.

WR – Van Jefferson (junior)

At 6-foot-2, Jefferson has good size for the NFL. He also possesses great hands and route-running ability. He was the most impressive receiver in spring practice, although he didn’t have a big spring game. He doesn’t have the best athleticism in the world, which is a concern, but by and large Jefferson is a great receiver. Assuming he will be cleared to play this season, he will be the No. 1 target for the Gators.





Stage Two: Possible Picks:

The players in this tier are guys with a puncher's chance to be taken. They have some things to work on, but their upside is good enough to be taken later in the draft.





OL – Frederick Johnson (senior)

Johnson has great size (6’6, 330 lbs) and athleticism, and could eventually be a solid guard at the next level. He needs to improve his pass blocking, but is already a good run blocker.

He won’t be an early choice if taken. He will be seen as a project, but should hear his name called by the end of the draft. His size and athleticism are too good not to be taken. Dan Mullen’s offense should also benefit Johnson’s strengths, and NFL teams will likely take a chance on him during day three.

WR – Tyrie Cleveland (junior)

Cleveland has good size (6’2, 205 lbs) and projects well at the next level. He possesses great athleticism and can make some crazy catches. His issues direct towards his route-running and health. He’s been banged up throughout his time at Florida and sat out most of spring with a hamstring injury.

He’s a raw receiver right now for the next level. New wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales has the job of seasoning Cleveland's skill set and making him a more attractive prospect to NFL teams. If he can improve on his route-running and refine some things, he will be a no-brainer selection. For now though, he would most likely be a late round selection.





Stage Three: Unlikely Picks:

These are players who most likely will enter the draft but will not hear their names called, and would then become undrafted free agents should a team pick them up.





TE – Cyontai Lewis

Lewis simply hasn’t been productive enough to be taken in the draft. This season could benefit him greatly with more productivity in the passing game, but it likely wont be enough to get him selected in next year's draft.

DT – Khairi Clark

Clark was a struggle for me between tier two and three. I believe Clark has the ability to be worth a late round draft pick, but I think teams will wait to take him as an undrafted free agent. It would not surprise me to see him taken in the sixth or seventh round, but I don’t believe he will be.

WR – Dre Massey

Massey has great speed and elusiveness, and might make an NFL roster as a special teams contributor, but will most likely not be taken in the draft. His downside is his health and lack of production. He is very dynamic with the ball in his hands, but just hasn’t took that next jump.

