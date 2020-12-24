GatorsTerritory - Looking at Kyle Trask's Heisman finalist season

Kyle Trask was named a finalist for the 2020 Heisman Trophy. He is the fifth Florida Gator to be named a finalist for the award and the 10th Florida Gator to finish inside the top-10 in voting. Trask was joined by Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.





“It is a true honor to be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. It just feels surreal to join the list of Gator Greats who have been named finalists for this trophy in the past,” Trask said. “I am so thankful to be in this position and without the help of my teammates, coaches and family, none of this would be possible.” — Kyle Trask

Florida’s All-Time Finishes in Heisman Trophy Balloting

Steve Spurrier, Quarterback (1965) – 9th Steve Spurrier, Quarterback (1966) – Winner Jimmy DuBose, Fullback (1975) – 6th Wes Chandler, Wide Receiver (1977) – 10th Emmitt Smith, Running Back (1987) – 9th Emmitt Smith, Running Back (1989) – 7th Shane Matthews, Quarterback (1991) – 5th Danny Wuerffel, Quarterback (1995) – 3rd Danny Wuerffel, Quarterback (1996) – Winner Rex Grossman, Quarterback (2001) – 2nd Tim Tebow, Quarterback (2007) – Winner Tim Tebow, Quarterback (2008) – 3rd Tim Tebow, Quarterback (2009) – 5th Kyle Trask, Quarterbak (2020) - Top 4 Kyle Pitts, Tight End (2020) – 10th

Here is a look at the numbers Trask put up this season to earn the honor.

46 total touchdowns

Nine more than any other FBS player in 2020 prior to bowl games Tied for sixth on the SEC single-season record list With three total touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, Trask would join LSU’s Joe Burrow (65 in 15 games in 2019), Florida’s Tim Tebow (55 in 13 games in 2007), and Auburn’s Cam Newton (51 in 14 games in 2010) as the only players in SEC history with 49-plus total touchdowns in a season

43 Passing Touchdowns

Eleven more than any other FBS player in 2020 prior to bowl games Tied for third on the SEC single-season record list, trailing only Missouri’s Drew Lock (44 in 13 games in 2017) and LSU’s Joe Burrow (60 in 15 games in 2019) Tied for the eighth-highest total through the first 11 games of a season in FBS history Of the nine quarterbacks in FBS history with 43-plus touchdown passes through 11 games, the only three to accomplish the feat with fewer than 50 attempts per game are: Trask (37.2), Hawaii’s Colt Brennan in 2006 (48 touchdowns, 38.1 attempts per game), and Louisiana Tech’s Tim Rattay in 1998 (44 touchdowns, 45.5 attempts per game) Broke Danny Wuerffel’s school record of 39 from his 12-game 1996 season (although bowl stats were not counted for records prior to 2002, Trask also eclipsed Wuerffel’s bowl-adjusted season total of 42)

4,125 Passing Yards

Led all FBS players by 386 yards Ranks third on the SEC single-season record list, only trailing Kentucky’s Tim Couch (4,275 in 11 games in 1998) and LSU’s Joe Burrow (5,671 in 15 games in 2019) Marks the fifth 4,000-yard passing season in SEC history Broke Rex Grossman’s school record of 3,896 from his 11-game 2001 season (although bowl stats were not included, Trask only needs 20 yards in the Cotton Bowl to break Grossman’s bowl-adjusted total of 4,144)

375 Passing Yards Per Game

Leads the nation and is one of only two FBS quarterbacks averaging at least 340 per game On pace for the third-highest single-season average in SEC history, only behind Kentucky’s Tim Couch (388.6 in 1998) and LSU’s Joe Burrow (378.1 in 2019) On pace to break the school record established by Rex Grossman (354.2 in 2001) If Trask accumulates 441 passing yards in the Cotton Bowl, he will post the 26th season of at least 380.5 passing yards per game in FBS history

186.65 Passing Efficiency

Currently ranks third on the FBS single-season record list (minimum of 30 attempts per game) Ranks fifth in the FBS this season, but first among players averaging at least 30 attempts per game On pace to break Danny Wuerffel’s school record of 178.4 from the 1995 season

69.7 Completion Percentage

Currently ranks fifth on the SEC single-season record list (minimum of 250 completions) Ranks second in the FBS among players with at least 250 completions this season, and ninth overall On pace to break Florida’s single-season school record (minimum of 200 completions) established by Tim Tebow (67.8 percent in 2009)





7 Games with Four-Plus Passing Touchdowns

One of nine FBS players since 2000 with seven such games in a season Broke the single-season school record previously established by Danny Wuerffel (five in 1995 and 1996) Included two games of six passing touchdowns (at Ole Miss, vs. Arkansas), making him one of five SEC players in history with multiple games of six passing touchdowns in a season



5 400-Yard Passing Games