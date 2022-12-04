The matchup is set for Dec. 17 inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - For the fifth-consecutive season and the eighth time in the last nine years, the Florida Gators football program is bowl bound.

Florida (6-6, 3-5 SEC) will take on No. 17 Oregon State (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) out of the Pac-12 in the 2022 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17. Televised on ABC, kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

This marks the Gators' first appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl, which began in 1992 with 2022 representing the 31st year and the 30th edition of the event. The last time Florida competed in a bowl game outside of the state of Florida was in 2020, when the Orange & Blue faced Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

The event will also mark the first meeting between the Gators and the Beavers. Oregon State represents Florida's seventh opponent this season against a team ranked in the CFP Final Top 25.

Florida is making its 48th all-time bowl appearance, entering the matchup with an all-time record of 24-23 in previous bowl games. The Gators won three-straight bowl games from 2016-19 prior to falling to Oklahoma 20-55 in the 2020 Cotton Bowl, and 17-29 to UCF last year in the Gasparilla Bowl. From 2018-20, Florida played in three-consecutive New Year's Six bowls.

Tickets The Gator Ticket Office is now accepting priority ticket requests through Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. Based on availability, remaining tickets will go on sale Monday, December 12 at 9 a.m.

Florida Bowl History Bowl Site Date Opponent Result Score

Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla. Jan. 1, 1953 Tulsa W 14-13

Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla. Dec. 27, 1958 Ole Miss L 3-7

Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla. Dec. 31, 1960 Baylor W 13-12

Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla. Dec. 30, 1962 Penn State W 17-7

Sugar Bowl New Orleans, La. Jan. 1, 1966 Missouri L 18-20

Orange Bowl Miami, Fla. Jan. 1, 1967 Georgia Tech W 27-12

Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla. Dec. 27, 1969 Tennessee W 14-13

Tangerine Bowl Gainesville Dec. 22, 1973 Miami (Ohio) L 7-16

Sugar Bowl New Orleans, La. Dec. 31, 1974 Nebraska L 10-13

Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla. Dec. 29, 1975 Maryland L 0-13

Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas Jan. 2, 1977 Texas A&M L 14-37

Tangerine Bowl Orlando, Fla. Dec. 20, 1980 Maryland W 35-20

Peach Bowl Atlanta, Ga. Dec. 31, 1981 West Virginia L 6-26

Bluebonnet Bowl Houston, Texas Dec. 31, 1982 Arkansas L 24-28

Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla. Dec. 30, 1983 Iowa W 14-6

Aloha Bowl Honolulu, Hawaii Dec. 25, 1987 UCLA L 16-20

All-American Bowl Birmingham, Ala. Dec. 29, 1988 Illinois W 14-10

Freedom Bowl Anaheim, Calif. Dec. 30, 1989 Washington L 7-34

Sugar Bowl New Orleans, La. Jan. 1, 1992 Notre Dame L 28-39

Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla. Dec. 31, 1992 N.C. State W 27-10

Sugar Bowl New Orleans, La. Jan. 1, 1994 West Virginia W 41-7

Sugar Bowl New Orleans, La. Jan. 2, 1995 Florida State L 17-23

Fiesta Bowl Tempe, Ariz. Jan. 2, 1996 Nebraska L 24-62

Sugar Bowl New Orleans, La. Jan. 2, 1997 Florida State W 52-20

Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla. Jan. 1, 1998 Penn State W 21-6

Orange Bowl Miami, Fla. Jan. 2, 1999 Syracuse W 31-10

Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla. Jan. 1, 2000 Michigan State L 34-37

Sugar Bowl New Orleans, La. Jan. 2, 2001 Miami (Fla.) L 20-37

Orange Bowl Miami, Fla. Jan. 2, 2002 Maryland W 56-23

Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla. Jan. 1, 2003 Michigan L 30-38

Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla. Jan. 1, 2004 Iowa L 17-37

Peach Bowl Atlanta, Ga. Dec. 31, 2004 Miami (Fla.) L 10-27

Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla. Jan. 2, 2006 Iowa W 31-24

BCS National Championship Glendale, Ariz. Jan. 8, 2007 Ohio State W 41-14

Capital One (Citrus) Bowl Orlando, Fla. Jan. 1, 2008 Michigan L 35-41

BCS National Championship Miami, Fla. Jan. 8, 2009 Oklahoma W 24-14

Sugar Bowl New Orleans, La. Jan. 1, 2010 Cincinnati W 51-24

Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla. Jan. 1, 2011 Penn State W 37-24

Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla. Jan. 2, 2012 Ohio State W 24-17

Sugar Bowl New Orleans, La. Jan. 2, 2013 Louisville L 23-33

Birmingham Bowl Birmingham, Ala. Jan. 3, 2015 East Carolina W 28-20

Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla. Jan. 1, 2016 Michigan L 7-41

Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla. Jan. 2, 2017 Iowa W 30-3

Peach Bowl Atlanta, Ga. Dec. 29, 2018 Michigan W 41-15

Orange Bowl Miami, Fla. Dec. 30, 2019 Virginia W 36-28

Cotton Bowl Arlington, Tex. Dec. 30, 2020 Oklahoma L 20-55

Gasparilla Tampa, Fla. Dec. 23, 2021 UCF L 17-29